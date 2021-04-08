On May 11, residents in the Lakeville Area School District will have the opportunity to vote whether to provide funding for a new elementary school. The district is bringing the request to voters in response to continued enrollment and community growth that is putting pressure on existing elementary school space, the district said in a press release.
Based on projections, the district expects more than 1,000 more elementary students in the next five years. While recent elementary school additions have provided temporary relief, these additions do not provide enough space for the continued enrollment growth anticipated in the next several years, the district said. During the last four years more than 1,700 new homes, townhomes and apartment buildings have been approved for construction in Lakeville, and this growth trend is expected to continue throughout the district. As the community grows, the schools must grow as well to accommodate more students, the district said.
District residents can learn more about the referendum proposal by attending a Referendum Information Session on Tuesday, April 13, at 5:30 p.m. The session will be available via livestream at isd194LETV.viebit.com or in-person at the District Office, 17630 Juniper Path, Suite A, Lakeville. Masks and social distancing required for anyone attending in-person.
Livestream viewers can submit questions during the session by emailing GrowingTogether@isd194.org.
More information is at the referendum website isd194.org/GrowingTogether.
It includes voting information, referendum resources, an online tax calculator, a 2-minute video, frequently asked questions and more.
People can also submit questions by email at GrowingTogether@isd194.org or call the referendum line at 952-232-2076.
The School Board unanimously approved bringing the request to voters and the Minnesota Department of Education approved the plan with a positive review and comment. If approved by voters on May 11, the request for $43.975 million in bond funds would be used to build and equip a new elementary school, including the purchase of land. The estimated tax impact for the average homeowner ($400,000 value home) would be about $4 per month.
