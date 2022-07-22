A 42-year-old man has been sentenced in connection with the 2015 murder of his 84-year-old grandmother in Farmington.
Timothy Robert Steele was sentenced to over 30 years (366 months) in prison by Judge Jamie Cork on July 22, the Dakota County Attorney’s Office said.
Farmington police officers were dispatched to a 911 call for medical assistance around 11:45 p.m. Oct. 15, 2015, and were let into the home by a resident. Steele was sitting on the couch and admitted to officers he had killed his grandmother, Agnes Marie Wagner-Steele according to authorities.
Wagner-Steele was found with head injuries in her bedroom. Steele reportedly told officers he had struck his grandmother seven or eight times on the head with a hammer, the County Attorney’s Office said.
“This case was delayed in reaching a conclusion because shortly after being charged, Steele was deemed to be incompetent to assist in his own defense. The Dakota County Attorney’s Office filed a petition with the court to have him committed as mentally ill and dangerous which was granted on May 9, 2016,” a news release said. “Steele was committed to the Minnesota Security Hospital in St. Peter where he continually received treatment until he was deemed competent to assist in his defense and his case could proceed to trial.”
According to the County Attorney’s Office, Steele said he was not guilty of the crime and was not guilty by reason of mental illness.
Cork found Steele guilty of second-degree intentional murder on Nov. 31, 2021 after a stipulated facts trial, the County Attorney’s Office said.
“A bifurcated trial was conducted on Steele’s mental illness defense which commenced on Feb. 28, 2022. In an order dated April 1, 2022, Judge Cork found that Steele failed to meet his burden in proving his defense and convicted him of second degree intentional murder,” the release said.
As part of Steele’s sentence, Cork ordered that he stay at the St. Peter secure facility under his existing civil commitment as “mentally ill and dangerous.” He will continue to get treatment there “until such time as the Commissioner of Human Services determines he is more appropriately placed with the Commissioner of Corrections,” the news release said.
“Sadly, this is a tragic and extreme example of what can occur when a person’s mental illness disorder is not adequately treated,” Dakota County Attorney Kathy Keena said in a statement.
