The Apple Valley Police Department is asking for the public's help in locating a missing man.
Gregg Johnson, 57, has been missing since the morning of Nov. 20. He was last seen wearing a plaid button down shirt and a black vest. He is approximately 6 feet tall, 200 pounds with brown/gray hair and he wears glasses.
Johnson was a driving a blue 2017 Toyota Highlander with the Minnesota license plate number AKK323, and it's unknown what direction he was traveling in.
Anyone with information on Johnson's whereabouts is asked to call 911.
