The Apple Valley Police Department is asking for the public's help in locating 57-year-old Gregg Johnson, who has been missing since the morning of Nov. 20. 

The Apple Valley Police Department is asking for the public's help in locating a missing man. 

Gregg Johnson, 57, has been missing since the morning of Nov. 20. He was last seen wearing a plaid button down shirt and a black vest. He is approximately 6 feet tall, 200 pounds with brown/gray hair and he wears glasses.

Gregg Johnson was a driving a blue 2017 Toyota Highlander with the Minnesota license plate AKK323 at the time he went missing. 

Anyone with information on Johnson's whereabouts is asked to call 911.

