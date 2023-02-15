 

A 49-year-old Roseville man was convicted today by a Dakota County jury of two counts of criminal vehicular homicide (gross negligence) and careless driving, in connection with the fatal crash on Highway 55 near Doyle Path in Rosemount on Oct. 17, 2019, that killed Colette Larae Craig, 48, and William Louis Craig, 47, of South St. Paul. 

