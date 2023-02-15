A 49-year-old Roseville man was convicted today by a Dakota County jury of two counts of criminal vehicular homicide (gross negligence) and careless driving, in connection with the fatal crash on Highway 55 near Doyle Path in Rosemount on Oct. 17, 2019, that killed Colette Larae Craig, 48, and William Louis Craig, 47, of South St. Paul.
The jury deliberated for approximately 13 hours before delivering the verdict against Fred Tamu Fonji.
“I wish to thank the jury for its verdicts ensuring Mr. Fonji will be held accountable for these tragic deaths,” said Dakota County Attorney Kathy Keena in a press release. “My deepest sympathy is extended to the family and friends of the Craigs for their great loss.”
According to the criminal complaint citing crash reconstruction and witness accounts, Fonji was driving a dump truck approaching 55-58 mph when it crashed into three stopped or nearly stopped vehicles at eastbound Highway 55 at Doyle Path near where SKB Environmental and Spectro Alloys are located.
According to the evidence, Fonji’s truck first struck a pickup truck that was pushed into the ditch, then struck the victims’ vehicle, a 2015 Subaru Legacy, that was pushed into semi-trailer that had been waiting to turn left onto Doyle Path.
The Subaru was split apart at impact, and the Craigs died at the scene, according to the complaint.
Fonji and the drivers of the pickup truck and semi-trailer suffered non-life-threatening injuries and were treated at Regions Hospital.
The criminal complaint said no other conditions, including alcohol or a controlled substance, weather or road conditions were found to have contributed to the crash.
Fonji should have been able to perceive the slow or stopped traffic ahead of him with enough time to stop, the complaint said.
The driver of one vehicle had to turn into the ditch in order to avoid a head-on collision with Fonji’s truck. Another witness reported no brake lights were seen on Fonji’s truck before impact.
Cellphone data from Fonji’s phones revealed two incoming messages were “received” on WhatsApp two minutes before the crash, but it could not be determined if the messages were opened or viewed.
Judge Kathryn Iverson Landrum ordered a pre-sentence investigation and set the sentencing hearing for May 19 in Hastings.
Keena praised Cory Monnens and Zachery Kraemer, the assistant county attorneys who prosecuted the case.
