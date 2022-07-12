A 25-year-old Apple Valley man was charged today with second-degree assault and possession of a pistol without a permit in connection to a July 10 shooting in Apple Valley that resulted in his mother’s death.
Michelle McGill, 49, died after her son, Billy Joe Pryor Jr., and her ex-boyfriend, Willie John Selmon II, exchanged gunfire in McGill’s driveway while McGill was sitting in a vehicle there at about 6:30 p.m. Dakota County Attorney Kathy Keena said more charges are expected to be filed related to the incident.
According to a release, Pryor started shooting at Selmon who was sitting in a second vehicle in the driveway on the 900 block of Oriole Drive. Selmon then exited the vehicle and ran toward the opposite side of McGill’s vehicle as Pryor and Selmon exchanged gunfire.
When police officers arrived, they observed the deceased McGill lying next to a vehicle in the driveway and Pryor was found outside the residence.
Selmon fled the scene and went into the hospital to seek medical attention for gunshot wounds to his head. Selmon was transported to another hospital where officers took a statement from him.
Selmon stated he was at McGill’s residence to obtain some of his personal property and after returning to his vehicle Pryor told Selmon he had a gun.
Selmon said Pryor then fired shots and hit Selmon in the face.
Selmon said he exited his vehicle and ran to the front of McGill’s vehicle believing Pryor would stop shooting if his mother was between them.
An autopsy was performed and it was determined McGill suffered 10 gunshot wounds.
Pryor has a previous conviction for possession of a pistol without a permit from 2021.
“This inexplicable violent behavior of Pryor and Selmon caused the death of Ms. McGill,” Dakota County Attorney Kathy Keena said. “This is an ongoing case and additional charges will be filed related to the murder of Ms. McGill once the investigation is completed. My deepest sympathy is extended to the family and friends of Ms. McGill for their great loss.”
Keena thanked the Apple Valley Police Department for their work, as well the Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension and the Hennepin County Medical Examiner’s Office for their assistance in the investigation.
Pryor had his first court appearance on the charges today. Bail in the amount of $500,000 ($300,000 with conditions) was set. His next court appearance is scheduled for July 28 in Hastings.
Tad Johnson is a managing editor of Sun Thisweek and the Dakota County Tribune
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.