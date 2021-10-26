A bicyclist who was struck by a vehicle traveling in the area of County Road 42 and 145th Street West in Rosemount died at the scene Wednesday afternoon, according to police. 

The identity of the deceased has not been released by officials, but Church of St. Dominic said in a Facebook post Tuesday that former pastor, the Rev. Dennis Dempsey was “tragically killed in a bicycle accident” yesterday. Dempsey had been serving at Church of the Risen Savior in Burnsville since July 2021. 

At 4:22 p.m. Wednesday, Trejean Derrell Curry was arrested and was booked into the Dakota County Jail on suspicion of criminal vehicular homicide - operate motor vehicle in grossly negligent manner, according to jail records. 

 

