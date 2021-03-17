A 29-year-old man has been charged in Dakota County after allegedly starting a fire in a bathroom of the Apple Valley Cub Foods store.
Timothy Carl Stennes has been charged with second-degree arson (building), a felony. If convicted, he faces a maximum sentence of up to 10 years in prison and/or a $6,000 to $20,000 fine.
According to a criminal complaint, police believe the following occurred:
Police were dispatched to the Apple Valley Cub Foods at 3:36 a.m. Feb. 17 for a reported fire in the men’s restroom. The sprinklers had been activated.
A burnt backpack was observed and the infant changing station also had burn marks. Police learned through investigation that the fire alarm was activated at 3:30 a.m. A review of surveillance video showed a man entering the store around 3 a.m. wearing a navy or black backpack consistent with the size and style of the burnt backpack seen in the restroom.
The video showed the man entering the men’s restroom and staying there for about 25 minutes. The man then exited the restroom without the backpack and left the business. No one else entered or exited the restroom until an employee responded to water flooding out of the restroom from the sprinkler system.
The fire marshal examined the scene and determined the cause of the fire came from the backpack. A Cub Foods employee disposed of the backpack but “upon review believed the suspect had defecated on or in the backpack before lighting it on fire,” the criminal complaint states.
The cost to repair the damage to the Cub Foods bathroom exceeds $1,000, according to court documents.
Officers also reviewed Metro Transit surveillance video footage, which showed the same suspect in the nearby transit station from 9:56 p.m. Feb. 16 until 1:02 a.m. Feb. 17. The man was again seen in the same transit station at 1:17 p.m. Feb.17 changing clothes in the elevator of the transit station. As he changed, officers noted a distinct tattoo on his upper left arm and right forearm.
The suspect was identified as Stennes with the assistance of other law enforcement agencies.
