The Lakeville South High School Band recently returned from their performance tour in Oahu, Hawaii.
They performed in the 55th Annual St. Patrick’s Day Parade along with others including with the U.S. Marine Band.
This was the first public parade celebration along Waikiki’s main street, Kalakaua Avenue, since the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Thousands of residents and spring breakers packed the parade route to celebrate together, bringing hope that people can once again gather and celebrate together.
Lakeville South band director Chad Bieniek said the band’s energy brought smiles and many dropped jaws to the thousands lining Kalakaua Avenue.
“You could really feel the excitement of the locals that had not gathered in this capacity since the beginning of COVID,” he said. “Many of them commented on the joy of seeing so many people gathering together and the gratefulness of having a mainland band, the Lakeville South Marching Band, helping them celebrate.
Bieniek said Oahu was also packed with spring break visitors excited to be travelling.
“The band members fed off the crowd’s excitement as they marched through the shopping district toward the main public beach in Waikiki,” he said.
After the band’s performance they met Miss Hawaii and enjoyed a locally catered lunch.
The Lakeville South Band was scheduled to perform this month in Ireland at Dublin’s St. Patrick’s Day parade, but due to stringent COVID-19 testing protocols to return to the U.S. that were put in place in December, the band decided to plan a domestic trip.
Lakeville South’s Jazz band and Encore also performed at the USS Missouri. They performed on the dock right next to the USS Missouri as visitors surrounded the performers and watched from above on the main deck of the ship.
The jazz ensemble started the performance with Stan Kenton’s version of the Star Spangled Banner; just behind them in Pearl Harbor was the American flag which is flown above the USS Arizona Memorial, where over 1,100 officers and crewmen are in their eternal resting place after the world changing attack on Dec. 7, 1941.
The USS Missouri is famous, as it was on that battleship that the Japanese signed the articles of surrender to end their involvement in World War II.
The performers from Lakeville were presented with an American flag that was flown on the battleship, a piece of history that will connect Lakeville South High School to Pearl Harbor.
The Lakeville South choir also performed at the Aloha Choral Festival along with other choirs from around the country.
Aside from performing, the Lakeville band and choir also took in South Pacific Island culture at the Polynesian Cultural Center, climbed the Diamond Head Crater, visited the Pearl Harbor Visitors Center and the USS Arizona Memorial, toured the USS Missouri, snorkeled, took surfing lessons, attended a luau, watched sea life and enjoyed the ocean.
