Apple Valley Beyond the Yellow Ribbon President Paul Chellsen said Maj. Gen. Jon A. Jensen will be the featured speaker at the 40th Military Appreciation Dinner on Thursday, Jan. 16 at the Apple Valley American Legion Post 1776, 14521 Granada Drive.
A record turnout is expected and early reservations are suggested.
Post 1776 Cmdr. Dick Tollefson said he looks forward to welcoming Jensen and the many active military, veterans and family members who will attend.
Jensen is a 20-year resident of Apple Valley and will be joined by his wife Cindy. They are the parents of three children. Jensen last spoke at the Military Appreciation Dinner in May 2017.
Jensen assumed duties as Minnesota’s 31st adjutant general on Nov. 1, 2017. He commands over 11,000 soldiers and 2,000 airmen of the Minnesota National Guard and serves as Gov. Tim Walz’s commissioner of the Department of Military Affairs.
Jensen was born and raised in Council Bluffs, Iowa. He enlisted in the Iowa Army National Guard in November 1982 as a combat medic.
In May 1998 he attended the United States Army Officer Candidate School at Fort Benning, Georgia, and was commissioned as a second lieutenant of infantry in August 1989. He was promoted to his current rank in June 2017.
Jensen’s command assignments include 2nd Battalion 135th Infantry, 1st Armored Brigade Combat Team and Commanding General 34th Infantry Division.
Jensen’s military education includes the Infantry Officers Basic and Advance courses, Command and General Staff College, School of Advanced Military Studies and the United States Army War College. He has deployed in support of Operation Desert Spring (Kuwait), Operation Joint Forge (Bosnia-Herzegovina), and twice to Operation Iraqi Freedom.
Chellsen said that with the large turnout expected those who want to hear the general speak should make an early reservation to assure space.
Call 952-923-5014 and leave one’s name and number attending.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.