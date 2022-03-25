Maithree - The Music of Friendship is the theme of the Sunday, April 3, Coffee Concert at 2 p.m. at the Lakeville Area Arts Center.
Maithree is a project of renowned veena virtuoso, Nirmala Rajasekar based on a musical project of peace at the United Nations.
Her collaborators are Pat O’Keefe, clarinet; Tim O’Keefe, percussion; Michelle Kinney, cello; Srinivasan V, Indian percussion, and Nirmala’s daughter, vocalist Shruthi Rajasekar, an award-winning composer and performer.
The word “Maithree” means benevolence, loving-kindness, friendliness, amity, good will, and active interest in others. The piece entitled “Maithree” dates from a 1966 concert at the United Nations, its message one of world peace and friendship across borders.
Maithree’s Lakeville concert features original compositions by Rajasekar, Kinney, and Pat O’Keefe, in addition to classic pieces from a variety of cultures around the world, including music of Ireland, Turkey, India, and America.
Maithree is a testament to Rajasekar’s belief in the power of the arts to build community — a message she sees as important as it is joyful: “Now, more than ever, we need music to bring us together, to remember what we have in common while celebrating what makes us different.”
Rajasekar has an international four-decade career as one of the leading veena players in the world. A trailblazer in the Carnatic tradition, she is an active collaborator. Her career highlights include the NAACP Image Award for World Music Album with Sounds of Blackness and a Carnegie Hall performance with Butterfly.
The concert will be presented live and live-streamed from the Lakeville Area Arts Center.
Complimentary Caribou Coffee and light refreshments will be served.
Audience and performers will be masked and distanced as possible. Purchase tickets to the concert and livestream at the Lakeville Area Arts Center, 20965 Holyoke Ave. Call the Arts Center at 952-985-4640 or order online at lakevilleareaartscenter.com/374/Attend-an-Event.
This activity is made possible by the voters of Minnesota through a grant from the Metropolitan Regional Arts Council, thanks to a legislative appropriation from the arts and cultural heritage fund.
Audrey Johnson Companies, which is celebrating its 56th anniversary in residential and commercial real estate in Lakeville, are a Season Sponsor for this 14th season of the Coffee Concerts at the Lakeville Area Arts Center.
