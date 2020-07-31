To the editor:
I write to share my support for Mike Maguire for the Minnesota House and to encourage readers in House District 51B to vote Maguire in the Aug. 11 primary.
Eagan’s success while Maguire has been mayor is well documented and recognized. I give Mike a lot of credit for that success but I support him because of the kind of principled elected official he has proven to be. In these politically challenging times, Mike’s experience and approach is exactly what I’d like to see representing me and my community in St. Paul.
When Maguire first joined the City Council almost 20 years ago he helped change the tone of a City Council that had been hyper-political and divided. Since he’s been mayor, Mike’s thoughtful approach to collaborating, building consensus and solving problems has served our community well. Eagan has gone through a significant period of growth and redevelopment and from time-to-time controversy. Regardless of the issue, Mayor Mike has remained committed to civil, community-engaged dialogue. He’s always been open-minded and considerate of all perspectives and resisted letting the best interests of Eagan get caught up in politics and ideological agendas.
I support Mike Maguire because I trust him to continue to consider all perspectives and represent the best interests of Eagan. Mike has a proven track record and has helped move Eagan forward. I am confident that he will do the same in the Legislature.
Scott Swenson
Eagan
