To the editor:
Mike Maguire has served Eagan well, first as a City Council member and for almost 15 years as our excellent mayor. He is well prepared to hit the ground running as the state legislator for House District 51B. I have voted for him and ask those voting in the Aug. 11 primary for 51B to do the same.
Mike has governed during prosperous times and when retrenchment was required. He (and our Eagan City Council members) have a record of being fiscally responsible, which has resulted in a continued AAA credit rating for Eagan. (Only eight of 853 Minnesota cities have this credit rating.) His experience will be an asset in our state’s ability to recover and to equitably restore and expand Minnesota’s economic security.
The residents of 51B, Eagan and the state of Minnesota are facing new financial realities due to the COVID-19 pandemic, which has no end in sight. Our state government has been and will be crafting responses on our behalf in a time when there will be no open checkbook. There will be serious consequences to well-intentioned but inexperienced representation for Eagan. We need proven leadership to get through this recession. We need a representative who understands the complicated intersection of local, state and federal programs and someone who can work within these parameters for our schools, our infrastructure, our health and our economic security.
Please cast your primary vote by Aug. 11 for Mike Maguire and help elect him as our next 51B representative.
LAURA L. SPARTZ
Eagan
