MacPhail Music for Life, the creative aging program for ages 55-plus from MacPhail Center for Music, is open for fall enrollment.
Classes are adhering to social distancing and MacPhail’s Fall Semester Plan for COVID-19.
“Throughout the time of social isolation that has occurred because of the COVID pandemic, music has proven time and again a means of helping people feel connected,” said Kristyn Rupp, manager, MacPhail Music for Life. “These times have been hard for everyone, but especially for a population that often feels more isolated than most. We’re proud to offer a full slate of creative, educational and fun programming this fall that is virtual and socially distant to keep everyone safe.”
MacPhail Music for Life fall programming includes:
• Acting the Song: Explore singing and vocal delivery, physical movement and gesture, and dramatic preparation and emotional interpretation to deliver performances that will help convey the meaning of the music through integrated performance practice.
• Beginning Guitar: Learn technical tips and how to read music notation in a class with an easy-going, relaxed vibe.
• Beginning Ukulele: A stringed instrument that is accessible, portable and easy to learn – strum along to familiar songs in no time.
• Body, Voice, Spirit: Integrating sound-making with gentle stretching and meditation practices, this class works to release tension and find freedom both body and mind.
• Broadway Composers & Lyricists: An in-depth look at the lives and works of specific composers or lyricists who shaped Broadway history.
• I Love a Piano: A group class for anyone who learned the piano basics years ago and wants to get back to it.
• Voice Class 1: Basic techniques of healthy vocal production and improving the singing voice in a fun and comfortable setting.
• Voice Class 2: Learn how to apply healthy vocal technique learned in Voice Class 1 to diverse repertoire throughout this semester.
• Music & Mindfulness: Focus on increasing one’s awareness of the present moment, while acknowledging one’s feelings, thoughts, and body through music.
• Successful Sight Singing: Apply music theory and note reading to sight-singing practice that will help to hear and deliver intervals and musical lines more readily.
• Percussion Sampler: Explore percussion instruments from various world cultures and also play on recycled objects such as bucket drums, tin cans, bottles and crates.
• Unwrapping Dance Music: Examine dance music across different eras and countries, from the formal gavotte in the 1670s to the freewheeling disco in the 1970s.
• Unwrapping Music – Musicians Who Changed the World: Learn about the lasting influence of Hildegard von Bingen, J.S. Bach, Xian Xinghai, Bob Marley, Caetano Veloso and Guido d’Arezzo – and hear their influential masterpieces.
• Voices of Experience: A partnership between MacPhail and the Minnesota Chorale, the Voices of Experience Choir is for adults over the age of 55 who want to be a part of a community of musicians, singing a variety of choral repertoire from genres such as classical, popular, folk and jazz.
Registration for MacPhail Music for Life classes are open at www.macphail.org/for-adults/macphail-music-for-life. Full details on the COVID-19 plan as well as frequently asked questions can be found at www.macphail.org/coronavirus.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.