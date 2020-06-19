MacPhail Center for Music is offering a full slate of virtual music programming including Sing Play Learn with MacPhail’s 6 classes and 5 camps and 14 summer camps for ages 4-18, as well as a variety of ongoing classes and ensembles for teens and adults. The MacPhail Live Online format provides the same value at a lower cost.
While continuing to offer options for advanced players, MacPhail also offers opportunities for new musicians to try something new—instrument included. The popular Summer Sampler camp allows students to select two different instruments from piano, percussion, ukulele and violin. All instruments except for piano will be loaned to students to use during the camp and available for curbside pick-up. Live general music components ensure students are prepared to continue with lessons after camp.
A partnership with Schmitt Music’s rent-to-own program will provide instruments for the Beginning Instrument Bootcamp which prepares fourth and fifth grade students to join school band in the fall.
The Composing for Video Games camp enhances the video game experience for composers of all abilities. With curbside pickup for equipment and live guided sessions from a professional composer, students will be leveling up in no time.
The full lineup includes camps offered in different sections throughout the summer for the flexibility to take multiple camps or continue their learning in the subject throughout the summer.
Full descriptions, list of classes and registration info found at macphail.org/summer-camps.
