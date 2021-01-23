MacPhail Center for Music’s enrollment period opens Feb. 1 for spring semester. MacPhail said it believes music brings people together, and it has many fun and unique live online music learning opportunities for all ages.

As a leader in live online music education, it’s offering individual instruction and group classes for all ages, including MacPhail Music for Life for adults 55-plus.

Individual instruction lessons are for all levels, including beginners, and JumpStart makes it easy for new students to try four 30-minute lessons at 25% off.

Select Group Instruction classes for youth include: Beginning Percussion for ages 7-10, Beginning Piano for ages 5-6, Sing a Song for ages 7-10, Beginning Ukulele for ages 8-11

Classes in the Electronic Music Recording Arts (EMRA) Program for youth and adults: Intro to Film Score & Music for the Screen, The Singer/Songwriter’s Toolkit, and Intro to Audio & Music Production

MacPhail Music for Life classes offer ways for adults age 55-plus to connect through music and socialize with peers who have similar goals. Select classes include: Artist Perspectives: Legendary Cabaret Singers; Broadway Composers & Lyricists: Rock and Hip-Hop; Beginning Piano; Songs of Pride & Empowerment: LGBTQ+ Perspectives, and Unwrapping Music: The Music of Mardi Gras

A full list of spring semester courses as well as plans surrounding COVID-19 can be found on macphail.org.

Tags

Load comments