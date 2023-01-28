Winter Special Adventures and Lego League named runners up

Dakota Electric Association named Burnsville-based Making Our Moms Successful (M.O.M.S.) Program as the local 2022 Touchstone Energy Community Award winner. Winter Special Adventures, of Vermillion, and Dakota Middle School Lego League sixth-graders from Eagan were named runners-up, and each organization received a plaque and a check for $500.

