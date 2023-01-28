Dakota Electric Director Margaret Schreiner (second from right) presented the award to (from left) representatives from the M.O.M.S. Program: Deanna Samaraka, board member; Carla Winder, program manager; Executive Director Kathryn Archambault, and Janet Schneider, board director.
Dakota Electric Director Margaret Schreiner (second from right) presented the award to (from left) representatives from the M.O.M.S. Program: Deanna Samaraka, board member; Carla Winder, program manager; Executive Director Kathryn Archambault, and Janet Schneider, board director.
Photo from Dakota Electric
Photo from Dakota Electric
Dakota Electric Director Bill Middlecamp presented the award to the Lego League team sixth graders (from left): Shreyas, Avik, Dexter, Burnam and Asher.
Winter Special Adventures and Lego League named runners up
Dakota Electric Association named Burnsville-based Making Our Moms Successful (M.O.M.S.) Program as the local 2022 Touchstone Energy Community Award winner. Winter Special Adventures, of Vermillion, and Dakota Middle School Lego League sixth-graders from Eagan were named runners-up, and each organization received a plaque and a check for $500.
“Dakota Electric is proud to be able to recognize these organizations doing great work in our local communities,” said Greg Miller, Dakota Electric’s president and chief executive officer. “As a member-owned cooperative, we are committed to our local communities, and this is one way we encourage and honor those who are like-minded.”
M.O.M.S. Program provides long-term mentoring for single mothers and their children in Dakota and Scott counties. The program seeks to strengthen the next generation and break the cycles of poverty, abuse, addiction and dysfunction.
First Lego League sixth-graders at Dakota Hills Middle School built a solar charging system for ipads at their school. Each year the program’s teams chose a project to design and build.
Winter Special Adventures provides individuals with disabilities a chance to experience outdoor activities in a fun and safe environment. Participants receive UTV rides, lunch, hot chocolate and more.
Since 2005, the Touchstone Energy Community Award has recognized organizations for their outstanding contributions to the local community.
The M.O.M.S. Program award application will be submitted to the statewide Minnesota Touchstone Energy Community Award. The statewide award recipient will be selected from local award winners throughout Minnesota and will receive $2,000. The Minnesota Touchstone Energy Community Award will be announced in February, during the Minnesota Rural Electric Association’s annual meeting in St. Paul.
A member-owned, not-for-profit utility since 1937, Dakota Electric Association provides electricity to more than 112,000 members throughout Dakota County and portions of Goodhue, Rice and Scott counties. Dakota Electric is a Touchstone Energy Cooperative.
