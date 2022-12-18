M Health Fairview Ridges Hospital was among five M Health Fairview hospitals recognized as 2022 U.S. News & World Report Best Hospitals for Maternity, a distinction that shows the system’s world-class pregnancy and childbirth care available to parents throughout Minnesota. The health care system earned the No. 1 spot in Minnesota for most high performing hospitals on the list.

U.S. News launched the “Best Hospitals for Maternity” list last year. It is designed to help families make informed choices about hospitals where they might have a baby following an uncomplicated pregnancy.

