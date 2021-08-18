Lakeville Area School Board Member Lynn Gorski resigned from the board effective Aug. 13, she said in a letter to the School Board and superintendent.
Gorski, who was recently named assistant city administrator in Farmington, said in her resignation letter that it was a difficult decision and based upon upcoming professional life changes.
“I will be starting a new career in the near future. It’s my decision to fully devote my time and energy to my career advancement, which led me to this difficult decision,” Gorski wrote. “As we all know, this position on the Board of Education takes a considerable amount of one’s time. To be fair to the voters and students of Lakeville Area Schools, it is time for me to step down from my role as Board of Education clerk.”
Gorski was serving in the third year of her elected term, which would have expired Dec. 31, 2022. The School Board will have a future discussion on the vacancy, the district said in a press release.
“On behalf of the Lakeville Area School Board of Education and administration, we thank Board Member Gorski for her contributions to the Lakeville Area Schools community and wish her the best in her future endeavors,” Board Chair Judy Keliher said in the release.
After her resignation, the board currently has four members.
The School Board lost a member at the beginning of 2021 after Zach Duckworth won election to the state Senate.
His position will be filled during the Nov. 2 election, for which there are four candidates vying for the seat.
The Nov. 2 ballot will also have a question that asks voters if they would like to increase board membership from six to seven.
