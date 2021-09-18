Lynch Football Camps will be held at Oak Shores Park in Lakeville from Oct. 16-Nov. 20 (six sessions) for both boys and girls.

The camp will focus on throwing, catching, kicking, punting, route running and defensive strategies all in a positive and fun environment. The camps will be following all COVID-19 protocols to keep all participants safe.

Lynch Football Camps are designed for beginners and those with more experience. Players will be separated by age, skill level and experience.

Ages 7-8 Session will be 9-10 a.m. Cost is $78.

Ages 9-11 Session will be 10:15 a.m. to 12:15 p.m. Cost is $156.

To register, go to webtrac.lakevillemn.gov/wbwsc/webtrac.wsc/search.html​ and type “Lynch” into search bar.

Questions on registering can be directed to 952-426-2506.

