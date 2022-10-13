Lutheran Social Service of Minnesota recognized 98 honorees, including two people from Apple Valley, with the 2022 Spirit Award at a special online celebration.
The honorees from Apple Valley are Fathia Abdillahi, a payroll specialist, and Betsy Trondson, a post adoption social worker.
The award honors employees who demonstrate outstanding commitment and dedication to the vision and mission of the statewide organization. Honorees are nominated by their supervisors, according to a news release.
“The cabinet and I look forward to Spirit Awards all year,” Patrick Thueson, president of Lutheran Social Service of Minnesota, said in a statement. “Our 2022 Spirit Award recipients are 98 individuals who bring energy, passion and commitment to their work. It’s a great opportunity for us to celebrate the spirit of joy and excellence that our recipients bring to all they do.”
Lutheran Social Service of Minnesota began in 1865 when a Lutheran pastor and his congregation opened an orphanage for children near Red Wing in southeastern Minnesota. Today, with 2,500 employees and 10,000 volunteers, Lutheran Social Service supports one in 65 Minnesotans through services that inspire hope, change lives and build community.
Statewide, the organization seeks to foster safe and supportive homes for children, restore health and wellness in families, empower people with identified needs to live the lives they imagine, and promote health, independence and quality of life for older adults. For comprehensive information about the work of Lutheran Social Service of Minnesota, visit lssmn.org.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.