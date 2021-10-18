The Azerbaijani-American community of Minnesota invites Minnesotans to the Lowry Bridge (953 County Road 153 in Minneapolis) Oct. 18, 6-9 p.m. to celebrate the 30-year anniversary of the independence of Azerbaijan Republic.
Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey has proclaimed Oct. 18 as National Azerbaijani Day, along with Burnsville Mayor Elizabeth Kautz. Azerbaijani-Minnesotans will dress in traditional clothing as the Lowry Bridge lights up in the country’s colors.
“The Azerbaijan community is an integral part of greater Minnesota society, having a long-standing representation in various economic, educational and cultural status of Minnesota,” said Azerbaijan American Association of Minnesota President Gunel Rallis of Lakeville. “Many Azerbaijani-American citizens arrived in Minnesota as refugees on the brink of collapse of the Soviet Union. Others arrived to attend the University of Minnesota and today contribute to Minnesota’s vibrant work force and economy. Azerbaijan-American citizens are gainfully employed as entrepreneurs and by Minnesota’s corporations (e.g. Medtronic, Target, United Healthcare, Methodist Hospital) in the fields of technology, medicine, law, coaching and civil service.”
After 200 years of Imperial Russian and Communist Russian oppression, Azerbaijan people fought for freedom and successfully won to become an independent state after the Soviet Union collapsed in 1991.
“Similar to Minnesota, Azerbaijan is an independent state celebrating a diverse economy where its wealth comes from its primary assets of being multicultural, multi-ethnic and a multi-confessional society that welcomes citizens from all walks of life,” Rallis said. “Native Azerbaijanis have lived and worked peacefully together for centuries. Our country hosts the Russian religious minority Molokans (home to the only remaining Mountain Jewish settlement Krasnaya Sloboda), Osetin people on the North, Talysh people on the South, Armenians on the West to Ukraine and Polish German ethnic heritage citizens living in the East. These past 30 years of independence have given us much to celebrate.
“As never before we Azerbaijani-Americans can relate to the importance of the famous American historic quote ‘liberty and justice for all.’ We understand first-hand what being a second-class citizen in one’s country looks and feels like and the importance of protecting, nurturing and passing along to future generations the history and values that bring us freedom.”
