Low scores are order of the day at state golf

Eastview, Farmington take 3rd, 4th in boys tourney
Only eight strokes separated the first- and sixth-place teams after the first round of the state Class 3A boys golf tournament, setting up what was expected to be a suspenseful finish.
Then Maple Grove slammed the accelerator to the floor, and it was over. Turning in one of the best single-day team scores in state tournament history – a 5-under-par 283 – the Crimson passed first-day leader Edina and pulled out of sight to win the team championship. The two South Suburban Conference teams in the boys Class 3A field, Eastview and Farmington, finished third and fourth at the June 15-16 tournament at Bunker Hills in Coon Rapids.
Alexandria won the Class 3A girls team championship by 22 strokes. Eastview and Lakeville North placed fifth and seventh.
It’s also becoming clear it will require a score well below par to have a chance at a state individual championship. Northfield junior Nate Stevens, the state’s top-ranked player, had a 36-hole total of 134 (10 under par), setting a Class 3A tournament record and matching the all-time best in any class.
The girls individual champion was Simley ninth-grader Reese McCauley, who shot 5-under 139 to win by one stroke over Rosemount sophomore Olivia Salonek. Lakeville North senior Emma Welch earned a medal for finishing sixth with a two-day total of 148.
The Class 3A girls championship stays within the McCauley family; Reese’s sister Isabella won in 2019. Isabella McCauley was a junior this season but did not defend because she missed the Section 3 meet to play in the U.S. Women’s Open.
Class 3A boys
It was a tightly bunched field after the opening round. Edina led Maple Grove by three strokes and Eastview by four. Farmington, despite being in sixth place, was just eight strokes out of the lead.
Maple Grove’s blistering second round gave the Crimson a 16-stroke victory over Edina. Eastview was in third, 23 strokes back after a two-day total of 307. Farmington had the third-best team score of the final round and moved up to fourth place, two strokes behind Eastview.
Maple Grove counted a 69, 70 and two 72s in the final round.
Eastview counted four scores in the 70s in both rounds, typically a benchmark for a strong team performance. The Lightning, who played at state for the first time in 10 years, had the best finish in school history.
Senior Teddy Kaste tied for 17th place with two rounds of 74 and a 148 total. Sophomore Joey Rohlwing tied for 31st with rounds of 75 and 77 for a 152 total.
Also playing at state for the Lightning were sophomore Jack Hanson (tied for 36th, 153), senior Sam Reller (tied for 48th, 156), junior Gabe Tritschler (tied for 59th, 160) and sophomore Tyler Wanous (tied for 66th, 161).
Farmington was led by sophomores Kyler Schwamb and Zach Rouleau, who were part of a tie for 11th place at 1-over-par 145. Schwamb had rounds of 70 and 75, and Rouleau shot 73 and 72.
Senior Hogan Reuter (tied for 50th, 157), eighth-grader Cale Thompson (tied for 77th, 166), junior Will Bassett (81st, 169) and senior Matt Bell (82nd, 171) also played at state for the Tigers.
Individual qualifiers in the boys Class 3A tourney included Rosemount junior Owen Rexing (tied for 31st, 152), Lakeville South junior Hogan Ordal (tied for 36th, 153) and Lakeville North senior Owen Mickschl (tied for 41st, 154).
Class 3A girls
Eastview’s second-round team score was 18 strokes better than its first-round score, and it helped the Lightning move up one spot in the team standings to fifth. They were 52 strokes behind state champion Alexandria.
Eastview eighth-grader Lauryn Finley shot 78 in the second round and finished tied for 23rd with a 160 total. Sophomore Emma Lai also broke 80 the second day, shooting 79 and tying for 35th at 164.
Junior Kennedy Brom (tied for 41st, 165), senior Kate Young (tied for 74th, 186), ninth-grader Elara Egner (80th, 188) and ninth-grader Megan Young (87th, 205) also played for Eastview in the state tournament.
Lakeville North also improved its team score in the second round, and it moved the Panthers from a tie for seventh place into solo seventh.
Welch shot even-par 72 the second day, moving into sixth place after opening with a 76.
The Panthers’ all-senior state lineup also featured Brooke Bennett (58th, 176), Dani Duffey (tied for 59th, 177), Ashley King (tied for 74th, 186), Julia Sabetti (tied for 81st, 192) and Skye Vetter (tied for 83rd, 196).
Several local players qualified individually for the Class 3A girls tourney. Lakeville South ninth-grader Jovie Ordal cracked the top 20, tying for 16th with 155. Rosemount ninth-grader Lily Vincelli was 30th with 162. Lakeville South sophomore Kelsi Mauzy tied with 35th at 164, and South sophomore Quinn Benolkin was 47th with 166.
