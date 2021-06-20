One of the bands in the Apple Valley Arts Foundation’s Music in Kelley Park summer concert line up for 2021 has changed.
New Sound Underground was originally scheduled to perform July 30, but has gotten a national gig, according to the Arts Foundation.
The new performer on July 30 will be Lori Dokken Presents – I Am Woman – Hear Me Roar. The performance will feature Lori Dokken, Patty Peterson, Judi Vinar and Rachel Holder.
“We hope that you will join us for an evening celebrating some of the greatest women singers and songwriters ever! With Lori Dokken at the piano, these Twin Cities’ vocalists will turn Kelley Park stage into a celebration of some of the matriarchs of music,” according to a news release. “Sit back and enjoy the vibrant vocal harmonies these girls put to tunes made famous by such divas as Aretha Franklin, Whitney Houston, Annie Lennox, Carole King, Tina Turner, Judy Garland, Christina Aguilera and many more. It promises to be a fantastic evening of hearing these women ‘roar’ as only they can.”
The concerts are set to begin Friday, June 18, and run through Friday, Aug. 20 at Kelley Park in Apple Valley. The concerts will be 6-9 p.m.
For more information, visit www.facebook.com/AVArtsFoundation or avartsfoundation.org.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.