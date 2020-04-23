To the editor:

Farmington Dew Days has been canceled for 2020 (as of March 20). In conjunction with Farmington city officials and Police Department, whom we partner with to execute Dew Days, the C.E.E.F. board of directors found we had to decide in March whether to cancel or move forward with the festival. We have concluded that due to the amount of necessary, face-to-face, pre-event meetings, the city of Farmington canceling all city events and meetings, and the uncertain timelines for ordered social distancing and risk of COVID-19 contagion, we need to cancel Dew Days.

We look forward to next summer and invite you to plan on attending Farmington Dew Days 2021.

John Guist

Farmington

