To the editor:
In response to Richard Iffert’s letter last week asking for Democrat leaders to resign out of courage, I’d like to offer a counterproposal.
I’d like the current occupant of the White House to resign out of respect for all of our citizens:
Who has told the American public over 18,000 (and counting) lies over the past 3.5 years.
Who has questioned whether Martin Gugino, the 75-year-old peaceful protester who was shoved to the ground by Buffalo Police, is an Antifa “agent” and his fall was a “setup.”
Who ordered the National Guard to attack and pepper spray peaceful protesters just for a photo-op – after which our top general, Mark Milley, apologized to the American people for his involvement.
Who has botched the response to COVID-19 resulting in over 118,000 U.S. citizen deaths. Where is Dr. Fauci?
Who has yet to utter George Floyd’s name publicly and offer his sympathy to the family.
Who has led Gen. James Mattis to offer this: “Donald Trump is the first president in my lifetime who does not try to unite the American people — does not even pretend to try. Instead, he tries to divide us.”
Who along with the GOP-controlled Senate (under Mitch McConnell) has tried for 3.5 years to drop the Affordable Care Act resulting in a loss of insurance for 8.3 million U.S. citizens. And this is during a pandemic?
Who allows Mitch McConnell to sit on literally hundreds of bipartisan (defined as having at least one or more GOP votes) pieces of legislation already passed by the House – out of spite so Democrats can’t “declare victory” on any of them. All to the detriment of our country. Possibly this is the reason why no “common sense” health care reform has taken place. Just a thought.
This would be what a real profile in courage would look like.
David Beyer
Eagan
