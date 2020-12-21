Charlie Maus was someone who always connected people, according to his son, David.
When help was needed, Charlie offered his assistance when he could. Charlie, an 81-year-old Farmington resident, died Saturday, Dec. 19, due to complications from COVID-19 at Ridgeview Medical Center in Waconia, after being ill for three weeks, according to his family.
“He was always going somewhere and always trying to help people,” David said.
David said Charlie grew up in St. Louis, Missouri, graduating from from De Andreis High School in 1957. He graduated from George Washington University associate's degree in business in 1962. He participated in the Reserve Officers’ Training Corps during college.
He is a father of four sons, Jeffrey, David, Jonathan and Daniel, and has three grandchildren, Charlotte, Cassandra and Allison.
Charlie worked in retail sales management for multiple companies until his retirement during the 1990s. He moved to Apple Valley resident in 1971 and was an active member of the community and volunteer. David said his father moved to Farmington about a month before he died.
While his sons were growing up, he was involved in Boy Scouts from 1972 to 1995 and was a soccer coach from 1982 to 1987. Charlie was a current member of Shepherd of the Valley Lutheran Church and had served as eucharistic minister at Mary Mother of the Church in Burnsville, David said.
The newspaper reported in April 2018 that he served on the Apple Valley Parks and Recreation Advisory Commission for 22 years and joined the Apple Valley Senior Center in 2007.
He volunteered with Feed My Starving Children in Eagan for several years and was so passionate about helping there he organized his own FMSC group with other people at the Senior Center. In order to increase participation at FMSC, he offered free rides to the site to anyone who wanted to volunteer.
“If you give food to a starving child, that’s great,” Charlie said at the time. “But you need to give it to them for months, for years.”
He was a regular at Stretch Group classes and often picked up surplus bakery items at Cub Foods to deliver them to the Senior Center, the 2018 story said. Charlie was named 2017 Senior Volunteer of the Year and was selected for the award based on nomination letters reviewed by a committee of center staff and those in the Parks and Recreation Department.
Fishing was another of Charlie’s passions, according to his friend and Apple Valley resident Bill Tschohl. Tschohl and Charlie are both members of the Minnesota Valley In-Fisherman Club. Charlie used to enjoy telling fishing stories and he was also proud of his four sons.
Tschohl said they had a lot of good times together. They also enjoyed getting breakfast at the Apple Valley American Legion once a month.
“We would compare notes and who had what rods and what was the latest bait to use,” he said.
David said his father fished all the time and it was one of the times he was happiest.
"His longtime former colleague for Salesforce and best fishing buddy, Tom Matteson, had a great fun story about ice fishing where Dad's fish house fell over and so Tom invited him to come over to his fish house to fish with him," he said. "While fishing together, from the same hole, sitting side by side, Tom literally caught 21 fish while Dad had caught just one, only one. Dad laughed it all off as 'It was the joy of fishing that counts the most, and not the number of fish that you catch!'"
The 2018 newspaper story said Charlie passed that love onto young people by assisting with youth fishing events. He also helped mentor new members of the in-fisherman club to improve their fishing skills and volunteered with fish fry fundraisers.
When he wasn’t fishing or volunteering he also enjoyed traveling with his family, David said.
“He was a good man for so many people,” he said.
