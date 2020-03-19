Farmington American Legion Post 189 honored longtime, former VFW Cmdr. Ron Ersfeld for his leadership during a Feb. 29 special celebration.
"It was my honor as the commander of the Farmington American Legion Post 189 to present this certificate to Ron Ersfeld for his continuous 50 years of service to this organization," said Farmington Legion Cmdr. Doug Taube.
"With both the Legion and VFW struggling and some posts even closing due to lack of membership, to hit this mark I think is outstanding and I am hoping I can reach 50 years myself," Taube said.
Ersfeld served as the Farmington VFW commander for more than 20 years.
