Apple Valley has lost a longtime volunteer and resident who served in numerous civic organizations and causes over the years.
Bill Tschohl, who was called a “true ambassador for the Apple Valley community” in a certificate awarded to him by the city in 2019, died Monday, July 19. He was 87 years old.
He will be remembered during a funeral service at 11 a.m. Wednesday, July 28, at Church of the Risen Savior, 1501 County Road 42 E. in Burnsville. Visitation will be from 5-8 p.m. Tuesday, July 27, at White Funeral Home, 14560 Pennock Ave., in Apple Valley and one hour prior to the service at the church.
Tschohl, who was born in Mankato, moved to Apple Valley in 1979 and began a successful career as a real estate agent. He was a Realtor for over 34 years, winning several awards and accolades, according his family.
He was a familiar face in the community after being active with multiple groups including Knights of Columbus, Exchange Club, Rotary, End Polio Now, Southern Twin Cities Association of Realtors, District 196 Foundation, Beyond the Yellow Ribbon Campaign, MN Valley In-Fisherman Club, Apple Valley Thank a Cop program, Boy Scout Troop 205, Friends of Scouting Northern Star Council BSA, Boy Scouts of America, Math Fischer memorial breakfast, and many others.
Tschohl was also a longtime columnist for Sun Thisweek and the Dakota County Tribune.
He’s survived by his wife of 53 years, Nancy; daughter, Cynthia (Valter) Alesso; sons, William D. (Nicole) and John D. (Melissa); grandchildren, Joseph, Alexander, Piper, Cooper, Madeline and Willem and siblings, Betty (Harry) Weingartner, Thomas (Susan) and John S. (Patricia).
