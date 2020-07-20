Marvin Jarvis, a longtime leader and volunteer for Apple Valley American Legion Post 1776, died July 16 surrounded by his family, according to his obituary.
He will be remembered during a memorial service at 11 a.m. Saturday, July 25, at White Funeral Home, 14560 Pennock Ave., Apple Valley with a gathering of family and friends at 9 a.m. Interment at Fort Snelling National Cemetery will happen at a later date. In lieu of flowers, memorials will be used for donations to veterans organizations.
Javis, 73, a 1965 graduate of White Bear Lake High School, was an Apple Valley resident who served in the U.S. Navy during the Vietnam War on the USS John F. Kennedy.
He was a member of Apple Valley American Legion Post, serving twice as commander. He also was the gambling manager for the post for over 20 years, the obituary said.
Apple Valley Beyond the Yellow Ribbon Network said in an article published in the newspaper March 1, 2019, that Jarvis moved to Apple Valley in 1982 and joined the post. He served as commander from 1994-1995 and 1998-1999. He filled all other positions at the legion at different times, along with volunteering at the omelet breakfast, as a chicken cooker for the Fourth of July and being a member of “40 and 8” and the 1776 American Legion Riders.
Jarvis was honored at the Apple Valley Beyond the Yellow Ribbon Network Appreciation dinner in February 2019 after he had retired as gambling manager in January of the same year. The Gambling Committee returned in excess of $2 million to the community, Apple Valley Beyond the Yellow Ribbon said.
According to Beyond the Yellow Ribbon, Jarvis led a committee of veterans who listened to requests from different community, youth and veteran organizations for funds. Each month, the committee awarded between $13,000 and $20,000.
Jarvis is survived by his wife, Raeleen, children, Tony (Angela) Jarvis, Tina (Michael) Jarvis, Missy (Joe) Tutewohl, and Rob (Michelle) Cloutier; seven grandchildren, Sophie, Evan, Melina, Josh, Lindsey, Haylee and Hunter; siblings, Maurice (Julie), Marlene (Wayne) Meier, Michael (Ginger), Merle (Katie), Monte (Tammy), and Mary (Michael) and nieces, nephews, other relative and friends.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.