There are many people waiting to vote in Farmington as the polls have officially closed in Minnesota. Minnesota law says that those people who are in line as of 8 p.m. can still vote. It is apparent that vote totals will be slow from Farmington, which will have an impact on the city of Farmington, District 192 School Board, House District 58A, Senate District 58 and the 2nd Congressional District.
Following is a video of the scene as of about a half hour ago.
People were reporting on social media earlier in the day that they waited anywhere from 15 minutes to an hour and a half. The city of Farmington has two polling locations open rather than six, as the city had in previous elections.
