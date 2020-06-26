Becoming school’s principal is ‘dream job’
Logan Schultz was putting it mildly when he said the 2019-20 school year has been unique.
The elementary school administrator began the school year as a new father when his son, Edison, was born. During the spring as the Rosemount-Apple Valley-Eagan School District adjusted to distance learning amid the COVID-19 pandemic, he was working to complete his doctorate. He and his wife, Alyssa, also a District 196 educator, adjusted to working from home with a young child.
Even with all that, Schultz said when the principal position at Echo Park Elementary in Burnsville opened up, he knew it was an opportunity he couldn’t pass up.
“When it came up there were long conversations but ultimately I felt ready because of the trust and love I have for the Echo Park community,” he said. “I don’t think I would have applied to any other principal jobs anywhere. This is the dream job.”
Schultz begins his new role July 1 and will replace Scott Thomas, who will start as the director of student services in Northeast Metro Intermediate School District 916 on July 1.
According to District 196, Schultz has most recently been Echo Park’s assistant administrator for the last two years. He previously worked at Southview Elementary from 2015 to 2018 and an elementary school in Florida for three years.
He grew up in Perham, graduating from the College of St. Scholastica. He holds bachelor’s degree in elementary and middle education from St. Scholastica, a masters in educational leadership from St. Leo University in Florida and a doctorate in educational leadership from Concordia University, St. Paul.
Schultz said he comes from a family of educators who worked at the schools during the academic year and spent their summers working on a farm. When he was a child, he had aspirations of becoming a pilot, but was told he couldn’t pursue that career when he learned he’s color blind.
“You can have dreams and things shift,” he said. “I’m so glad I’m in education now.”
Leading Echo Park
When asked about why he was interested in becoming the next principal, Schultz said Echo Park has a lot of positive momentum with its climate and culture and “the time was now to lead.”
He said Thomas did a lot to bring the school to the point it’s at. From the time he was hired as assistant administrator, he was also mentored by Thomas to eventually become a principal. He also saw how Thomas mentored other staff.
“He’s really put Echo Park Elementary School in a good position for the future. I’m fortunate to be taking over a school that has so much positive momentum,” Schultz said.
Schultz said his biggest challenge in the near future is how to build the school community in the fall. Schools do not yet know what model of learning they’ll have to adopt in response to COVID-19 health recommendations from the state.
“We know whatever it is, it will look different. Building that community with our school and supporting that social emotional learning has to be No. 1. Our students need to feel safe. They need to feel loved,” he said. “We need to think about ways to bring that community back in a welcoming way where families and students feel supported.”
The process will start with him being a visible and approachable leader, Schultz said, which will include creating opportunities for parents to be involved and getting their feedback.
Aside from building school community, Schultz said he wants to continue the positive things happening at Echo Park.
“I really see my vision as a leader of Echo Park is solidifying and strengthening the great partnerships that we already have but then continuing to build on those as well,” he said.
COVID-19 has magnified many disparities in the schools and communities but it’s also brought to light positives like how well a community can come together to support one another, Schultz said. He added that the staff stepped up to come up with distance learning plans in just a few weeks after schools closed and parents adjusted to supporting distance learning at home on top of working and other responsibilities.
“I can’t say enough about our school community. We know it wasn’t ideal but it was the hand we were dealt and we had people stepping up across our school,” he said.
Patty Dexter can be reached at patty.dexter@apgecm.com.
