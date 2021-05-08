Co-chairs Jim Friend and Lisa Robson announced a record breaking $40,000 plus in donations to the annual Math Fischer Memorial Scout Breakfast. The event held virtually April 27 exceeded their goal of $30,000 with the support received from past and new supporters of the event, which honors the work of Math Fischer who brought the importance of Scouting to local community leaders and businesses over 32 years ago. Math’s daughter Liza Robson and son Peter Fischer who have taken on the family business, AVR Inc. in Apple Valley, also made a $10,000 grant available to match all new and increased donations, which was included in the total.
By exceeding their goal, Melissa Loftin, development director for Northern Star Scouting at Base Camp, Fort Snelling, reported that the additional funds received this year will allow them to reach more youth in need of help with membership and activity fees. She said she was very proud of the work of the committee during this challenging time and welcomes new members to the committee. She said Scouting is very important as it works to develop new leaders.
Adam Hahn of Apple Valley Troop 9298 and Eagle Scout hopeful emceed the virtual event, which went live at 7:30 a.m. Adam shared information about how Scouting worked through the COVID-19 pandemic’s challenges. With 9,000 volunteers and supporters, activities continued online, camp-ins were held in living rooms and backyards and Scouts reached out where there was a community need. They collected food, delivered masks and cleaned up on Lake Street in Minneapolis. One of only a few resident camps available last summer, Many Point was successful in providing a safe experience for 4,000 Scouts with zero COVID-19 cases.
Scout Oswaldo Morales-Hernandez shared how after experiencing months of distance learning, which was very stressful for him, his experiences at Many Point gave him the “motivation to get back up and keep going.” He said he started to feel normal again.
Scout Executive John Andrews offered a sincere thank you for keeping Scouting strong and vibrant and offering great opportunities. There has been good participation and retention throughout the COVID-19 pandemic, but he said “kids are ready for the real thing.” Having served 130 million youths over the past 100 years, Scouting continues to improve youth safety.
The scheduled keynote speaker for the event Mike Veeck, co-owner of the St. Paul Saints was unable to participate but sent his “pinch hitter” Saints executive vice president and general manager Derek Sharrer who has been with the organization nearly 28 years. Beyond sharing the latest on the status of the Saints’ affiliation with the Minnesota Twins and the story behind the team mantra - “Fun Is Good,” Sharrer connected the team and Scouting by way of the 3Cs developed within the Saints organization of Conversation, Connection and Community. He assured everyone that the Saints will continue to offer the fans the experience they have been accustomed to.
The Math Fischer Memorial Scout Breakfast has become a staple in the community and has equipped thousands of boys and girls to be Prepared For Life.
Along with Friend of Frandsen Bank and Robson the planning committee also included Jon Rechtzigel, Apple Valley chief of police; Bill Tschohl, retired Realtor; Tom Robak with Sterling State Bank; Robert Hannah Sr., former vice-chair of Chief Black Dog District; Robert Elliot, Scout adviser for the William T. Hornaday Awards, and Peggy Johnson with Dakota Electric Association.
From Northern Star Scouting, Loftin; Tiffany Gravelle, development assistant, and Jacob Stonesifer, assistant development director, worked diligently to bring the 2021 Math Fischer Scout Breakfast to its amazing success.
The work of the committee will begin anew for 2022, but it is not too late to make a donation for this years’ campaign. Contact Loftin at 612-261-2411 or mloftin@northernstar.org or donate online at www.northernstar.org/give by mentioning Math Fischer Breakfast in the comments.
