Rachel Larson of Eagan and Sabina Berg of Lakeville are 2021-2022 winners of the Affinity Plus Foundation Scholarship Program awards. This year, 36 student members from across the state of Minnesota were each awarded a $3,000 scholarship to use for their academics. This is an increase of more than $30,000 in scholarships over 2020.
The Affinity Plus Foundation offers scholarships to member students as a way for them to empower themselves and their communities. This year, the Foundation awarded at least one student hailing from one of more than 20 Minnesota communities where Affinity Plus has a branch, while also awarding a scholarship to a student member attending a Minnesota-based college campus where Affinity Plus has a partnership or branch.
To learn more about our scholarship winners visit: ffinityplus.org/about-us.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.