Kaylie Hanson, “The Huff in Me”

Kaylie Hanson, “The Huff in Me”

 Tad Johnson

Kaylie Hanson, a 2014 graduate of Rosemount High School, is one of the seniors graduating from University of Wisconsin-La Crosse in December holding an exhibit of her favorite artwork.

Hanson will exhibit her artwork at the bi-annual Senior Art Exhibition at the University Art Gallery from Nov. 22 to Dec. 14.

Hanson says her body of work is influenced by reconnecting and talking to people in her family about old memories and seeing the emotional impact that it has on them. Her artwork is an expression of her spirituality and faith.

“When I draw I get lost in the eyes and souls of the people in the photograph, it somehow feels like I’m getting to know them” she said.

Hanson, an art major, is the daughter of Jeff and Kris Hanson.

Tags

Load comments