As a member-owned electric cooperative, Dakota Electric Association’s members have an opportunity to serve their cooperative.

As part of the annual election process, Dakota Electric is requesting volunteers to serve on the Nominating Committee that interviews director candidates. Volunteers are drawn by lot with two members and an alternate selected to serve for each district. The committee will meet Jan. 24, 2023, to interview candidates for the board of directors’ election. Those who serve on the Nominating Committee will receive a stipend for their time.

