The Dakota-Scott Workforce Development Board has recognized 10 area organizations as Employers of Excellence for their employee retention, compensation and training practices. The Workforce Development Board wanted to recognize some of the best employers in Dakota and Scott counties and provide vital information to companies about the practices they use to attract and retain employees.
Each participant completed a 40-question survey that allowed their employment practices to be analyzed by a consulting firm. Every organization participating in the survey received a 20-page report detailing the information on their company and the results of the survey. Employers were evaluated on numerous metrics.
Recipients were recognized at the virtual Employers of Excellence event May 13. They include:
Small Employer (fewer than 50 employees)
• Bankers Equipment Service
• Diedrich RPM
• Midwest Industrial Coatings
• New Market Bank
Mid-Size Employer (50–200 employees)
• Apothecary Products, LLC
• Carlson Capital Management
• Dakota Electric Association
• Hydra-Flex, Inc.
Large Employer (more than 200 employees)
• Entrust
• Prime Therapeutics
Event sponsors include Dakota-Scott Workforce Development Board, Dakota County Community Development Agency, Dakota County Technical College, Inver Hills Community College and Scott County Community Development Agency.
