More children are struggling with their mental health than ever before. Ideally, we want our children to get help before they experience a mental health crisis. Spotting warning signs of a mental illness or an emerging crisis early and getting help from community resources can prevent that emergency from happening.

Some common warning signs of mental illnesses in children are feeling sad or withdrawn for more than two weeks, reckless or dangerous behaviors, feeling excessively anxious, withdrawing from friends and family, changes in sleeping or eating habits, inability to sit still or pay attention, alcohol or drug use, or unexplained physical symptoms. Signs that the situation may escalate into a mental health crisis include the inability to cope with daily tasks, rapid mood swings, losing touch with reality, displaying abusive or aggressive behavior, self-harm, or talking about suicide.

