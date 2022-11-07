More children are struggling with their mental health than ever before. Ideally, we want our children to get help before they experience a mental health crisis. Spotting warning signs of a mental illness or an emerging crisis early and getting help from community resources can prevent that emergency from happening.
Some common warning signs of mental illnesses in children are feeling sad or withdrawn for more than two weeks, reckless or dangerous behaviors, feeling excessively anxious, withdrawing from friends and family, changes in sleeping or eating habits, inability to sit still or pay attention, alcohol or drug use, or unexplained physical symptoms. Signs that the situation may escalate into a mental health crisis include the inability to cope with daily tasks, rapid mood swings, losing touch with reality, displaying abusive or aggressive behavior, self-harm, or talking about suicide.
Like any other illness, early identification and intervention is key to recovery! A good place to start is your child’s school. Many schools have school-linked mental health professionals (mental health professionals that work at the school but not for the school) along with school support personnel such as school counselors, psychologists, social workers, or nurses that can work with your child. You can also look for a mental health professional in the community. If you are unsure where to find a mental health professional, ask your child’s primary doctor, check the network on your health plan or go to Fasttrackermn.org.
Unfortunately, setting up an appointment with a mental health professional can often take a few weeks. In a crisis, we need to get help faster. One option is to call 988, which is the Suicide Prevention Lifeline. If you are worried your child is feeling suicidal, you can call 988, and they can walk you through how to help your child. They can also connect you with your county crisis team or you can call the team directly.
Dakota County Crisis provides 24/7 in-person and over-the-phone mental health services, including consultation, stabilization, and referrals to other county and community services. They can be reached by calling 952-891-7171. This is a free service provided to all Dakota County residents, regardless of insurance. Learn more at co.dakota.mn.us/HealthFamily/MentalHealth/Pages/default.aspx.
A new Minnesota law also requires 911 to send out the mobile crisis team. If you call 911, ask for a crisis team or an officer specially trained on mental health crises.
Dakota County has also partnered with NAMI Minnesota (National Alliance on Mental Illness) to help parents navigate the mental health system for their children. NAMI Minnesota provides parent peer support groups, one to one support, and free education classes. To get connected with a parent peer support specialist at NAMI Minnesota, email parent.resources@namimn.org or call 651-645-2948.
Remember that mental illnesses are common and treatable; the sooner we can get our children help, the sooner they can start that road to recovery.
Sue Abderholden is executive director of NAMI Minnesota and Renee Labat is youth program coordinator. NAMI Minnesota is a nonprofit organization working to improve the lives of children and adults with mental illnesses and their families through its education, support, and advocacy programs. Columns reflect the opinion of the authors.
