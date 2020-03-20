In recent days, local grocery stores were picked clean of many items such as certain canned good, paper products and cleaners, following the earlier run on hand sanitizers, facemasks and anti-bacterial anything as COVID-19 has continued to spread. Between noon and 1 p.m. Monday, March 16, the Hy-Vee on Pilot Knob Road in Lakeville had slim pickings for boxed dinners and cereal while the shelves for milk and paper products were empty. The Apple Valley Cub Foods had several choices for milk, cereal and boxed dinners, and some bread left around the same time, but its shelves did not have toilet paper.

