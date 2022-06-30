Apple Valley duo use social media to spread the word
Pawsitive Perspectives Assistance Dogs (PawPADs), a Lakeville nonprofit assistance dog organization, is hosting Rockin’ for the Dogs, a fundraising event featuring GB Leighton, at the Red Fox Tavern 2-6 p.m. July 17. There will be a silent auction, food and drink available for purchase and the opportunity to meet and greet PawPADs dogs.
The event will highlight the stories of people who have been positively affected by PawPADs, including Ruby, the 17-year-old daughter of Angie Ardolf, PawPADs board president and constituent and Apple Valley resident.
Ruby, who is visually and cognitively impaired, was partnered with PawPADs service dog, Charlie in June 2020.
Ardolf said Charlie has given Ruby much more independence and has increased her happiness.
In the past several months, the family has shared Ruby and Charlie’s story on TikTok and Instagram, where they have accumulated more than 1 million followers and have been featured in The Washington Post, Special Books by Special Kids, Love What Matters, The Power of Positivity and other media/social media platforms.
She said their mission is to make the world a more inclusive, accepting and loving place for people of all abilities. They share the stories, photos and videos in an effort to educate and change perceptions around blindness and disability.
Ardolf took some time out recently to answer some questions for the newspaper about Ruby, Charlie and their amazing success.
When did you start the Instagram and TikTok accounts? What was the goal of starting the accounts? Do you think you have accomplished those goals?
I started sharing Ruby’s progress and challenges on my personal Instagram account in 2015 to keep friends and family updated. In May 2017, I posted a video of Ruby answering a few silly questions. The next morning, I was astonished to find that the video had received thousands of likes and our follower count ballooned from 700 to 11,000 overnight. There were so many positive comments on that video and it made me realize that social media could be a very powerful disability advocacy tool.
Over the next couple of years, our advocacy efforts evolved to include YouTube and Facebook. In 2020, during the pandemic, we had lots of extra time and started to experiment with TikTok. Ruby had a blast making shorter videos and educating people on topics of interest to her, such as braille, her white cane, baking, and her adapted bike. Much to my surprise, our TikTok account has grown faster than all of our social media accounts combined!
We started to incorporate Charlie into our social media content as soon as he and Ruby were paired in 2020. Our followers immediately fell in love with him and have enjoyed watching their relationship evolve over the last couple of years.
Ruby and I plan to keep posting on social media for as long as it is fun for her!
In the accounts you show the ways in which Ruby and Charlie interact with each other. What are some of the ways in which Ruby has benefited most from her relationship with Charlie?
Charlie has helped Ruby in so many ways. Because Ruby is blind, she often loses objects if she drops them or sets them down somewhere, but Charlie is always there to help pick them up and deliver them to her or place them in a basket, on a counter, or even in the garbage if needed. He stands by attentively at meal time because he knows she will drop her napkin at least once every meal. He has also been a tremendous help in easing Ruby’s debilitating anxiety at medical and dental appointments. During appointments, he provides her with a “squish,” (a cue for deep pressure stimulation) and a soft spot for her anxious hands to settle. This has helped reduce her anxiety tremendously and helped her be more compliant during procedures.
One of the most unexpected ways that Charlie has helped Ruby has been by improving her speech. Charlie needs Ruby to speak very clearly in order to understand her cues and this has driven Ruby to improve the clarity and tone of her speech. As Ruby would say, “Charlie is my best friend.” – and that alone has made a huge difference in her life, especially when schools were closed during the pandemic.
What makes Charlie an exceptional partner?
Charlie is incredibly smart and tuned into Ruby’s needs. He is always watching her and trying to figure out how she is feeling or what she needs from him. He will spring into action to be there for her when she needs his assistance, whether it’s bringing her a napkin that fell on the ground or squishing her during a stressful medical appointment.
What kind of training did he have, and when did it start and was completed?
Charlie began his journey to Ruby as a 9-week-old puppy who, along with his three siblings, came to PawPADs from Paws for Purpose, a counterpart organization in Louisville, Kentucky, in March 2018.
PawPADs uses only reward-based training methods and immediately began working with the siblings using food and play while teaching them how to learn and showing them the world through short trips to local stores and coffee shops.
In September 2018, they began in the ADEPT program at the University of Wisconsin-River Falls. Over the next two years Charlie was trained by ADEPT interns – they taught him over 60 different service dog skills, guided him through adolescence and offered him unending opportunities to have new experiences such as attending classes and being on-campus, shopping at the MOA, going to movies, attending sporting events, etc.
In June 2020, Charlie and his siblings were ready to be placed and attended a two-week Partner Training Camp in Lakeville. PawPADs never guarantees a specific dog will be placed with a specific person and the clients spend the first few days working with a variety of dogs – this gives the dogs some choice in who their person will be and gives us a chance to see whose skills match each individual’s needs the best. Charlie clearly CHOSE Ruby and the rest is history!
Charlie’s siblings are also changing lives: Darby is partnered with a young woman with Type-1 diabetes, Dani is a school resource dog and Chester is partnered with a young boy who has muscular dystrophy.
How many dogs does PawPADs train annually? How many placements does the organization make annually? How does that compare with previous years?
PawPADs’ mission to “facilitate the power of the human-canine bond, and enhance the lives of others, through the process of training assistance dogs and the outcome of placing them with people with disabilities,” is fully focused on mutually beneficial relationships between humans and dogs. Over the past 16 years, our programs have given veterans, youth at-risk, inmates, university students and others an opportunity for personal growth alongside their canine partners in-training.
We believe it’s our duty to place dogs in jobs they enjoy doing so, to give them more options, we dual train them for placement as service dogs for people with physical disabilities, diabetic alert dogs and facility dogs, which include school resource dogs and victim support dogs.
Having such a unique dual mission means that measuring the impact the dogs have along their journey toward placement is equally as important as using numbers as a sole indicator of success.
PawPADs has placed over 30 dogs but has impacted hundreds, if not thousands, of lives along the way. Some years we place six to eight dogs while some years we place one or two dogs. … It all depends on our programs and the dogs. As with so many others the pandemic didn’t help.
What are the short- and long-term goals of the organization?
Overall goals: To empower individuals with disabilities to lead more independent, self-reliant, and fulfilling lives with the assistance of a canine partner and to facilitate benefits such as life-skills and competencies to other populations, such as youth at-risk and college students, during the process of training.
Other goals include:
- To expand our efforts in education and advocacy activities to support legitimate service dogs and the value they bring to their partner and to the community.
- To increase the number of programs offered through possible partnership with prisons and colleges which will, in-turn, increase the number of dogs partnered with individuals with disabilities.
- Facilitate both the personal and professional skill development of program participants.
- To develop a positive sense of purpose while providing a valuable service.
- To understand the complexities and intricacies of the assistance dog world.
Anything else?
Our unique programs are specifically aimed at using the human-canine bond to create “pawsitive” change and, through them, we change the lives of the:
- program participants who have learned valuable life skills through working with our dogs,
- lifelong partners faced with the challenges of a disability who will gain more independence with their assistance dog next to them,
- amazing dogs that have the opportunity to change lives, and
- future advocates for disability rights, humane treatment of animals, positive training, and more.
All of our dogs are changing lives along their journey. Our programs have touched the lives of inmates, youth at-risk, children with disabilities and, most recently, college students through our ADEPT program.
PawPADs also benefits from our programs in different ways. They allow us to train more dogs at a time and, as a result, decrease the wait time for people in need of an assistance dog. Members of our programs also help us educate and demonstrate to the community how important assistance dogs are and how we can make the community more accessible for people with disabilities.
Learn more about PawPADs at pawpads.org. Tickets can be purchased for Rockin’ for the Dogs at www.PawPADsRocks.Eventbrite.com.
