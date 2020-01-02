Loaves & Fishes served the first community supper on New Years Day at Faith Church in Farmington.
Locals gathered on the cold night to share a warm meal and good conversation.
The public is welcome to attend the free, weekly meal each Wednesday evening at the church. The need for this meal site came about when seniors asked the city to help after the only town grocery store closed before Christmas.
Many Farmington residents responded by giving of their time to help serve and cleanup after the meal.
Local residents and Loaves & Fishes volunteers cooked scrambled eggs for a full menu of breakfast entrees served for supper inside the large church kitchen. The first meal was served in a buffet style, but future suppers will offer guests a fresh salad bar and meal served in a sit down format.
Faith Church Pastor Karen Evenson welcomed the community as she shared a few words of gratitude to volunteers who helped cook, serve and cleanup the meal alongside her husband Scott who served as lead chef.
All were invited to take a packaged up meal home after the community meal.
Mary Canada, leader of Caring Hearts in Action, invited residents to come see the free community clothing closet and food pantry located a few blocks away in downtown Farmington. The nonprofit group offers free basic living necessities like clothing, home goods and hygiene essentials to anyone in need. The group welcomes donations.
The church's Clothed in Faith free clothes closet upstairs will be open each Wednesday evening, along with Wednesday afternoon hours and by appointment.
Adult and youth volunteers can give their time to help with future meals that will include meal setup, cooking and cleanup crews, as well as hosts and greeters. To volunteer, go to www.loavesandfishesmn.org and click on the Signup Genius.
More meals will be added to this Farmington meal site, according to Cathy Maves, executive director of the nonprofit Loaves & Fishes of Minneapolis.
