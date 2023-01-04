all dc board Kathy Keena web.jpg

Kathy Keena was sworn in for her first full term as Dakota County Attorney on Jan. 3 in Hastings.

Commissioner Liz Workman will serve as chair of the Dakota County Board in 2023.

Workman, who represents District 5, was elected chair by her fellow commissioners Tuesday, Jan. 3. Workman has served on the board since 2009. She last served as board chair in 2019, according to a Dakota County news release.

Joe Leko was sworn in for his first full term as Dakota County Sheriff on Jan. 3 in Hastings.

