Commissioner Liz Workman will serve as chair of the Dakota County Board in 2023.
Workman, who represents District 5, was elected chair by her fellow commissioners Tuesday, Jan. 3. Workman has served on the board since 2009. She last served as board chair in 2019, according to a Dakota County news release.
“As we begin 2023, I’m looking forward to making sure we do what Dakota County is known for — providing excellent services that benefit our residents and customers,” Workman said in a statement. “We’re going to do that while continuing to be careful stewards of county funds on behalf of our taxpayers.”
Workman succeeds Board Member Kathleen A. Gaylord, who was chair in 2022, her final year on the board before she retired. Board Member Joe Atkins was elected vice chair for 2023.
According to the release, Workman highlighted Dakota County priorities for 2023:
- Building a new Crisis and Recovery Center on the Northern Service Center campus in West St. Paul to provide beds for people experiencing mental health crises.
- Further developing the county’s embedded social worker program with local police departments.
- Launching a pilot project to offer self-service hours at the Farmington Library.
- Remodeling the Burnsville License Center to improve the customer experience.
- Completing county road projects in Lakeville, Eagan, Inver Grove Heights and other areas and beginning studies and engineering work on future improvement projects.
- Completing the Mississippi River Greenway Rosemount section, filling the final gap in the connection from Hastings to St. Paul.
- Finishing Byllesby Dam upgrades that will allow for the doubling of electricity generation at the dam.
New to the seven-member county board is Bill Droste, who was elected in November to represent District 4. He was sworn in Tuesday, along with Atkins and board members Laurie Halverson, Mary Liz Holberg and Mike Slavik. They were re-elected in November.
Joe Leko was sworn in as Dakota County sheriff, replacing Tim Leslie, who retired. Kathy Keena was sworn in for her first full term as county attorney.
