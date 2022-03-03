State Rep. Liz Reyer, DFL-Eagan, announced this week her bid for the Minnesota Democratic Farmer Labor Party (DFL) endorsement for state representative in the newly formed District 52A, which includes precincts in Eagan and Burnsville.
Reyer is currently the incumbent in District 51B representing Eagan.
After the new redistricting lines were announced, Reyer said she is well-suited to continue to serve her hometown community.
“The communities of District 52A are where I have raised my kids and volunteered hours to local schools and sports teams,” said Reyer. “I have watched this area grow and change, and I’m committed to working to build a successful community where all people can thrive.”
Reyer said she has been a champion for racial equity and a leader on significant legislation in her first term at the Capitol. She authored and passed policy changes including increasing dental care access for Medicaid members, clarifying disability rights in the Minnesota Human Rights Act, and investing in mental health services.
“I am running for re-election to the House because I have the experience and skills to bring people together to solve the problems facing our communities, and I am dedicated to creating public policy that increases access to health care, improves the lives of people with disabilities, and addresses the homelessness crisis. Further, I will continue to advocate for policies that supports our workers, including front line workers who have done so much for all of us throughout the pandemic.”
Reyer said she recognizes that the community needs strong leaders who will advance policies that address the immediate challenges communities are facing and build a more prosperous future.
“As the state representative for District 52A, I will work hard to ensure that all Minnesotans benefit from our state’s abundant resources,” said Reyer. “I’m a survivor of domestic violence and was a single mom, so I know from experience that a hand up makes all the difference. I’m committed to having a state dedicated to the well being of all.”
In addition to her service in the Minnesota House, Reyer is a business leader who has worked in Eagan and internationally in the UK and Germany. She is a longtime community volunteer, having served on the Eagan Athletic Association and Eastview Hockey boards. Reyer is the parent of four grown children, and she and her spouse Jim live in Eagan.
The DFL endorsing convention will be held on April 9. The primary election will be held on Aug. 9, and the general election will occur on Nov. 8.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.