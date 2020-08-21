To the editor:
As a frightened mother, I contacted Sen. Matt Little in 2018 with a grave concern - the skyrocketing price of insulin.
When my 4-year-old daughter was diagnosed with Type 1 diabetes, our family realized our life was forever changed. Not only was she diagnosed with a chronic disease with no known cure and dependent on multiple daily injections of insulin to live, but I discovered that obtaining insulin is unattainable for one in four people in America simply because of its cost.
I was furious to learn people with diabetes are dying and experiencing life-altering complications such as limb amputations, heart disease, and stroke because the price of insulin, set by pharmaceutical companies, has increased over 1200 percent in the past 20 years. I was further disgusted by the lack of regard these pharmaceutical companies have for the very lives held in their hands while increasing prices and allowing human suffering across America.
Little’s responsiveness was impressive. I felt like he wanted to engage with our family and the larger community on this issue. Evidently, our family wasn’t the first to reach out to him about insulin insecurity in our district. When we met, his depth of knowledge about the price of insulin and associated costs for people with diabetes was remarkable.
I could tell he was on our side and would fight for us – and he has.
He is not afraid to stand up to pharmaceutical companies. He recognizes, as patients do, that the price of drugs in America are immorally high and must be contained. He has stood by the diabetes community to ensure no person with diabetes will ever again die because they can’t afford their insulin.
On July 1, the Alec Smith Insulin Affordability Act became law in Minnesota. This is the first law of its kind in the country. This law wouldn’t have passed without him.
I will be voting for Senator Little on Nov. 3 because I know he will continue to stand up to big pharma. I hope you do, too.
Kimberly Munson
Lakeville
