The rising cost of child care will be the focus of a roundtable discussion led by Sen. Matt Little, DFL-Lakeville, at 7 p.m. Monday, Feb. 24, at the Lakeville Area School District Community Learning Center, Studio 2, 17685 Juniper Path, No. 200, Lakeville. The event is open to the public. 

He will be joined by a group of local child care providers to discuss the access, affordability, and workforce challenges facing child care providers in the state.

Participants in the roundtable will be representing New Horizon Academy, Primrose School of Lakeville, Hypointe Childcare, YMCA of Lakeville, Minnesota Childcare Association, Little Trenders Preschool, Park Hill Home Daycare and Crystal’s Cuddle Bugs Childcare of Farmington.

Little represents Senate District 58, which covers Lakeville, Farmington, and southern Dakota County. He is a member of the following committees: Jobs and Economic Growth Finance and Policy; Transportation Finance and Policy; and Veterans and Military Affairs Finance and Policy.

