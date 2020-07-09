To the editor:
When I first met Matt Little he was the mayor of Lakeville. He was young, popular with students, and had a funny Twitter account. I was a freshman in high school and he talked to my fellow students and I like we were voting adults, like we were actually people worth spending time on. It was then I knew that he was different from the other politicians whose ads we watched and speeches we heard. But, as cliche as it sounds, I had no idea how different he really was. As life went on in our suburban town, and I continued my path through Lakeville North I interacted more and more with then Mayor Little. His Twitter account was growing, he continued to somehow be every where at once, and all the while it still seemed like he always knew who you were.
I moved out of Lakeville and went to the U of M, but after I graduated I got an opportunity to work in his office. Four years later and his Tweets were still awesome and he was still omnipresent in the community. First as an intern and then as his legislative assistant, I was given a behind the scenes look, and a chance to really see what happened behind closed doors. Unsurprisingly, Matt was just as inspiring and intelligent as he appeared to be. Working for Matt was the best job I’ve ever had. That chance to work for someone you truly believe in is something that I will never take for granted, and a trait I will strive for in my own life.
Even as I leave Lakeville again and head to law school, I know it won’t be long before Matt Little is a name known across the state of Minnesota as he works to do what is right and what is best for people regardless of background or beliefs.
Cullen Enabnit
Lakeville
