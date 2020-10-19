The Lakeville Area Arts Center is hosting the first “FunQuest: Little Red Riding Hood” from Twin Cities Ballet on Oct. 24 and 25.
“It’s a great new event offering both in-person and livestream options, and even includes a short optional clue-to-clue quest you can do prior to the show,” said Joe Masiarchin, LAAC director.
During the production, Little Red Riding Hood travels throughout Lakeville on a quest to visit Grandma, meeting other fairy tale favorites along the way including the Little Pigs, Blind Mice and, of course, the Big Bad Wolf.
The Arts Center said this fun new spin on the classic tale includes an interactive educational narrative geared toward younger audiences or those new to ballet. Prior to the performance there will be an optional clue-to-clue real life quest showcasing Lakeville’s landmarks and attractions.
Performances will be at 2 p.m. Oct. 24 and 25.
In-person tickets are spaced to adhere to current social distancing guidelines of 25 percent of theater capacity.
The Virtual Live Stream ticket holder will watch using Vimeo, to provide higher quality video and audio.
Tickets (and a full program description) can be found at lakevilleareaartscenter.com/374/Attend-an-Event
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.