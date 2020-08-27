To the editor:
It’s that time when political action groups, funded with mostly out-of-state money — make spurious attacks on elected officials.
The one who recently started attacking state Sen. Matt Little is registered locally but the lion’s share of its $350,000 is from a dark money group in Virginia.
That’s three times the legal limit that a state Senate candidate like Little can spend on an entire campaign!
It’s refreshing to have a state senator like Matt Little. His commitment to our community, and the diverse opinions of the people living in it, is evident. Matt is always up for a spirited conversation, and he listens more than he talks.
He uses what he hears from his constituents when working across the aisle to craft legislative solutions. He knows in his bones that “politics is the art of the possible” and that more things are possible when everyone has a voice and we do the hard work of reaching a consensus.
We know Matt Little, and more importantly — he knows us. If you have a question about what he supports, start at his campaign website. If that doesn’t answer your question call or email him. He is incredibly easy to find and is responsive.
Chuck Smith-Dewey
Lakeville
