To the editor:
With everything that’s going on in the world around us, Matt Little’s Senate District 58 campaign is one that gives me hope for the future. As a Lakeville North High School graduate, I have followed Matt’s political career for years now, going back to his days on the Lakeville City Council. Since then, I have noticed a few aspects of his way of doing politics that stand out.
What I notice first is that he is always trying to find ways to engage the youth of our community in politics. He cares about having an electorate that includes our newest voters because he cares about all of our voters.
Along with this, I notice that Matt is willing to work twice as hard in any circumstance in order to do the best job that he can. He’s the only politician I’ve known to want to speak with constituents regularly and face to face. This effort goes beyond partisan politics, as he is also passionate about helping educate constituents about government in general, including what a state senator’s job is in the first place.
Overall, Matt’s dedication to this community is unmatchable. He is consistently looking for ways to better the lives of the people he serves, and is willing to go the extra mile every time to do so.
Kate Seivert
Lakeville
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.