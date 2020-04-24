Community members are working to turn the Little Free Library at Dakota Valley Learning Center into a temporary little free pantry for those who are struggling to make ends meet during COVID-19.
A group of volunteers, not affiliated with a particular organization, are trying to help friends and neighbors during a difficult time. The group would like to get additional one-time or reoccuring community donations. People are welcome to stop by the pantry on their own with non-perishable canned boods or contact littlefreepantrydvlc@gmail.com for a possible curbside pickup or to make arrangements if the pantry is full. Any donations that are not used at the pantry will go directly Second Harvest Heartland so nothing will go to waste, according to a news release.
For more information, visit littlefreepantrydvlc.weebly.com. The Dakota Valley Learning Center is at 4649 144th St. W. in Apple Valley.
