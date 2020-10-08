To the editor:
In today’s world we need someone who listens and stands behind what they say. A politician that will fight for everyone, not just their party. One that will walk the walk and stand for honesty and integrity. I have gotten to know Matt Little over the years as a council member, mayor, and a member of the Minnesota Senate as well as calling him a friend. He stands behind what he says.
Ask yourself, how many politicians would tell their party to stop sending misleading messages about their opponent? Matt showed his honesty and integrity by doing just that when his party sent out incorrect information on his opponent’s views regarding covering pre-existing conditions.
We need someone to go out there and fight for all Americans. Since day one, Matt has always brought people together. We need more politicians in office who want to work together for one common goal, the people! I encourage everyone to reach out to Matt and get to know him and you will see exactly what I mean. He represents Minnesota and District 58 very well!
Steve Corraro
Farmington
